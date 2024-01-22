Australia Recalls Israeli-bound Ship for Yemen Threats

Islam Times - Australia has recalled a ship carrying livestock to the Israeli-occupied territories over fears it may be targeted by the Yemeni armed forces.

According to a Monday report by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the ship which was transporting sheep and cattle to Israeli customers, had started sailing from Fremantle port in western Australia for Aqaba port in Jordan on January 5, but it was forced to return to the port of departure.The Israeli regime is one of the biggest importers of livestock from Australia. The regime imported around one million livestock from Australia in 2022.Yemen’s army and its ruling Ansarullah movement have announced that they will continue to target Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian people being subject to Israel’s relentless attacks in the Gaza Strip.