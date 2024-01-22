0
Monday 22 January 2024 - 21:14

Australia Recalls Israeli-bound Ship for Yemen Threats

Story Code : 1110924
Australia Recalls Israeli-bound Ship for Yemen Threats
According to a Monday report by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, the ship which was transporting sheep and cattle to Israeli customers, had started sailing from Fremantle port in western Australia for Aqaba port in Jordan on January 5, but it was forced to return to the port of departure.

The Israeli regime is one of the biggest importers of livestock from Australia. The regime imported around one million livestock from Australia in 2022.

Yemen’s army and its ruling Ansarullah movement have announced that they will continue to target Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian people being subject to Israel’s relentless attacks in the Gaza Strip. 
Comment


Featured Stories
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
US Sanctions Target Iraqi Resistance Group Kata’ib Hizballah
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
Jordan: Israel Can Be Saved from Misery by Accepting Palestinian State
22 January 2024
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
Yemen Not to Attack Russian, Chinese, German Ships in Red Sea
22 January 2024
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
Netanyahu Disappoints UK
22 January 2024
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges Muslim Unity to Stop Israeli Crimes
22 January 2024
Hezbollah Thwarts Israeli Incursion into Southern Lebanon
Hezbollah Thwarts Israeli Incursion into Southern Lebanon
22 January 2024
Yemen Warns against Sovereignty Violation over Anti-Israel Operations
Yemen Warns against Sovereignty Violation over Anti-Israel Operations
22 January 2024
Hamas: Al-Aqsa Flood Necessary, Normal Response to ‘Israeli’ Conspiracies against Palestinians
Hamas: Al-Aqsa Flood Necessary, Normal Response to ‘Israeli’ Conspiracies against Palestinians
22 January 2024
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
North Korea FM Says ‘Ready to Greet’ Putin
21 January 2024
Syria Calls on Int
Syria Calls on Int'l Community for Urgent Action to Stop Zionist Crime
21 January 2024
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
Israel Uses Phosphorus Bombs in Attacks on Northern Gaza
21 January 2024
Iran
Iran's Parliament Speaker Says Severe Punishment Awaits Zionist Regime
21 January 2024
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
IRGC: 4 Advisers Killed in Israeli Attack on Damascus
20 January 2024