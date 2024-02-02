0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 10:24

Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza

Story Code : 1113376
Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza
“The naval forces in the Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a British commercial ship in the Red Sea that was headed to the ports of occupied Palestine with appropriate naval missiles,” the forces announced on Thursday.

Nearly 27000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have been martyred in the war so far.

The Yemeni forces said the strike targeting the British ship was also carried out “as part of the response to the American-British aggression against our country.”

The forces said they would keep up their operations “until the cessation of [the ‘Israeli’ war of] aggression and the lifting of the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, who is a member of Yemen's Supreme Political Council, refuted allegations by the American and British officials, who have claimed that the Yemeni operations had “endangered” marital navigation.

“Passage of 4874 ships through the Red Sea without any objection confirms that American and British claims are false,” he said, noting that “The US's problems stem from its desire to maintain hegemony over the region. Washington was rather seeking "to contain any reaction against the genocidal crimes they are committing in Gaza.”
