0
Friday 2 February 2024 - 22:19

Turkish Police Capture 7 Suspects for Links with Mossad

Story Code : 1113517
Turkish Police Capture 7 Suspects for Links with Mossad
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the General Directorate of Security conducted joint operations in Istanbul and the western Izmir province to nab the suspects, said the sources on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

During the simultaneous operations, police captured seven of the nine suspects sought with warrants. The two of them were arrested earlier, it added.

An investigation carried out by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office revealed that nine suspects sold the information to Mossad through private detectives.

MIT organized an operation against Mossad’s private detectives and tactical staff in December 2022, and 68 people were captured as a result of its efforts.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Ukraine Hails EU Deal on $54bn Aid Package
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
Syria Repels an “Israeli” Aggression Targeted South of Damascus
2 February 2024
Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza
Yemen Strikes British Ship in Support of Gaza
2 February 2024
Iran: Intelligence Ministry Conducts Massive Op against Mossad
Iran: Intelligence Ministry Conducts Massive Op against Mossad
2 February 2024
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
Hamas Chief Due in Cairo for Gaza Truce Discussions
1 February 2024
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
Three Persian Gulf Islands Inseparable Part of Iran: Raisi
1 February 2024
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
Chinese Defense Chief Promises Support to Russia on ‘Ukrainian Issue’
1 February 2024
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
US Approves Strikes on Facilities in Iraq and Syria in Retaliation over Jordan Attack
1 February 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Haifa with Drone
1 February 2024
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
Ukraine Promises New ‘Counteroffensive’
1 February 2024
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
WHO: People in Gaza Starving to Death
1 February 2024
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
Israeli Army Withdraws Another Reservist Brigade from Gaza
1 February 2024
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
“Israel”: UN’s Guterres must Resign!
31 January 2024