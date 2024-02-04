Turkey Detains 34 with Suspected ISIL Ties, Minister Says

Islam Times - Turkish authorities on Saturday detained 34 people suspected of ties to ISIL in a wide-ranging operation against the militant group, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

All suspects captured in “Operation-Cage 35” are foreign nationals wanted under an Interpol red notice which requests their arrest, Yerlikaya said in a post on social media, according to Reuters, adding that police also seized several unlicensed pistols.Turkish authorities have ramped up operations against ISIL after two ISIL gunmen killed a person in an Istanbul church last week during Sunday service.Police have arrested 25 suspects, including two gunmen, in connection with the shooting, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Friday, according to Reuters.