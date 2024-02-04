0
Sunday 4 February 2024 - 00:59

Turkey Detains 34 with Suspected ISIL Ties, Minister Says

All suspects captured in “Operation-Cage 35” are foreign nationals wanted under an Interpol red notice which requests their arrest, Yerlikaya said in a post on social media, according to Reuters, adding that police also seized several unlicensed pistols.

Turkish authorities have ramped up operations against ISIL after two ISIL gunmen killed a person in an Istanbul church last week during Sunday service.

Police have arrested 25 suspects, including two gunmen, in connection with the shooting, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on Friday, according to Reuters.
