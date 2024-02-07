2 Killed in Shooting in Front of Istanbul Courthouse

Islam Times - Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in front of a courthouse in Istanbul, Turkish interior ministry said Tuesday.

Two perpetrators, one man and one woman, opened fire on the grounds of the Çağlayan Courthouse, killing two and injuring five, including three police officers, at nearly noon, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said via X, Daily Sabah reports.Police prevented an attack on a security checkpoint at the courthouse, which was allegedly the actual target, according to the minister.The attackers were killed on-site during a shoot-out with the police, Yerlikaya informed, adding that an investigation was underway.He said the perpetrators were identified as members of the far-left terror group DHKP-C.The incident comes months after a similar attack in front of the police headquarters in the capital Ankara in October last year, which the PKK terrorists had claimed.