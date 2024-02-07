0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 21:04

Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region

Addressing foreign ambassadors residing in Iran in the ceremony of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, president Raeisi said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is the best friend for neighboring countries in difficult times."

Stating that cooperation with all governments is Iran's policy, the president clarified, "We warmly shake hands with neighboring countries and Islamic countries and our aligned countries."

Saying that the neighboring countries and the region have the best conditions for solving problems, he said, adding that the presence of foreigners in the region does not solve the problem but it causes the problem itself.

There is no justification for the presence of American forces in the region, Raeisi said, adding, "Iran considers any insecurity in the region as insecurity for itself."

"We believe that the presence of Americans in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, and the region does not create security, but disrupts security," he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said, "Today, we support Palestine, which is based on the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

This support started since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and continues even now after all these years, he noted.

The Western countries think that this fake regime will be kept alive with military and weapons assistance, he said, adding that victory belongs to the Palestinian people and defeat belongs to the Zionist regime.

Raeisi also spoke about Iran's cooperation with the IAEA and Iran's right to have a peaceful nuclear program.

The Islamic Republic of Iran can acquire peaceful nuclear power based on its rights, he said, adding that nuclear weapons have no place in the Islamic system according to the doctrine of the Islamic Republic.

All of Iran's nuclear activities are under IAEA observation, he said, adding that they have repeatedly stated that Iran has done nothing wrong.
