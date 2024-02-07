Ansarullah Fired 6 Missiles in Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM

Islam Times - The Yemeni Ansarullah fired six missiles toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday, with one of the missiles slightly damaging a Greek-owned vessel, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) Yemeni Ansarullah forces fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Ansarullah-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV [merchant vessel] Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter).The second missile aiming at MV Star Nasia fell into the water, and the third was shot down by a US destroyer, the command said, adding that the Greek vessel remained seaworthy and continued toward its destination."The remaining three ASBMs were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea. The three missiles impacted the water near the ship without effect. MV Morning Tide is continuing its journey and is reporting no injuries or damage," CENTCOM said.Yemen's Ansarullah movement vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until the child-killing regime halts criminal genocide in the Gaza Strip.Earlier on Tuesday, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Yemen's Naval Forces have conducted two military operations in the Red Sea targeting ships belonging to the US and UK.