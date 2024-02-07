0
Wednesday 7 February 2024 - 21:12

Ansarullah Fired 6 Missiles in Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM

Story Code : 1114721
Ansarullah Fired 6 Missiles in Gulf of Aden: CENTCOM
On Feb. 6, from approximately 1:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Arabian Standard Time) Yemeni Ansarullah forces fired six anti-ship ballistic missiles (ASBM) from Ansarullah-controlled areas of Yemen toward the Southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Three of the ASBMs were attempting to hit MV [merchant vessel] Star Nasia, a Marshall Island-flagged, Greek owned-and-operated bulk carrier transiting the Gulf of Aden. At approximately 3:20 a.m., MV Star Nasia reported an explosion near the ship causing minor damage but no injuries," CENTCOM said on X (formerly Twitter).

The second missile aiming at MV Star Nasia fell into the water, and the third was shot down by a US destroyer, the command said, adding that the Greek vessel remained seaworthy and continued toward its destination.

"The remaining three ASBMs were likely targeting MV Morning Tide, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned cargo ship operating in the Southern Red Sea. The three missiles impacted the water near the ship without effect. MV Morning Tide is continuing its journey and is reporting no injuries or damage," CENTCOM said.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until the child-killing regime halts criminal genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Tuesday, Yahya Saree, the spokesperson of the Yemeni Armed Forces, announced that Yemen's Naval Forces have conducted two military operations in the Red Sea targeting ships belonging to the US and UK.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Raisi: There is No Justification for Americans Presence in Region
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
Nicaragua Threatens to Take UK and Others to ICJ over Gaza
7 February 2024
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
National Interest: America Engaged in Self-Made and Endless Wars
7 February 2024
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
Lebanese Judge Elected as President of International Court of Justice
7 February 2024
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
Syria: A number of Civilians Martyred, Others Injured in “Israeli” Aggression
7 February 2024
Empty Alert
Empty Alert
7 February 2024
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
What is the Ideal Approach to Reconstructing Gaza?
7 February 2024
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
Has Egypt Just Sold Its “Paradise on Earth” to the UAE?
7 February 2024
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
Sayyed Houthi: Yemen to Escalate Strikes If ‘Israel’ Doesn’t Stop Gaza Genocide
7 February 2024
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
UK Broadcaster Says Israeli Claims against UNRWA Lack Substantial Evidence
7 February 2024
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy
Moscow Criticizes Israeli Envoy's Remarks as 'Provocative, Unacceptable'
6 February 2024
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
Biden to Veto Bill on Aid to Israel without Ukraine: White House
6 February 2024
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
Yemen Announces Dual Op: American, British Ships Targeted in Red Sea
6 February 2024