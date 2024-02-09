Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized Turkey's extensive efforts to bring global attention to Israel's wrongdoing during the Gaza conflict spanning over four months.

"We are making intensive efforts to ensure that Israel's human rights abuses and war crimes are not overlooked on the international stage," Erdogan stated on Friday, speaking at the 5th General Assembly of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum via video message, according to Anadolu.Highlighting the significance of collective diplomatic action among Islamic nations in response to Israel's oppression in Gaza, Erdogan mentioned ongoing diplomatic endeavors aimed at fostering joint responses and solidarity.He reiterated Turkey's commitment to supporting the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state recognized worldwide."We will continue our struggle until an independent, territorially integral Palestinian state is founded based on the 1967 borders, with Al-Quds as the capital," Erdogan affirmed.Following an attack by Palestinian resistance groups on October 7, Israel initiated a deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 27,585 Palestinians and injuring 66,978 others.The Israeli offensive has led to 85% of Gaza's population being internally displaced, amidst severe shortages of essential supplies such as food, clean water, and medicine. Additionally, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, as reported by the UN.While an interim ruling from the International Court of Justice last month instructed Israel to halt its abuses, many international observers assert that Israel has disregarded the ruling.