Zionist Regime Attacks Palestinian Refugees Settlements

Islam Times - In continuation of the crime against the Palestinian nation, which is being carried out in the shadow of the support of Western countries, especially the United States, and the silence of the international community, the fake Israeli regime attacked the settlement of Palestinian refugees in the east of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, during which 25 Palestinians were martyred.

According to Iran press quoting Al Jazeera news channel, dozens of people were injured in the attack of the Zionist regime on the house of the Palestinian refugees.Yesterday (Saturday), on the 127th day of the war in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the Zionist regime has committed 16 new crimes in the past 24 hours in different areas of the Gaza Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 117 people and 152 They were also injured.Including the new martyrs, the number of martyrs of the Zionist regime's encroachment on the Gaza Strip has increased to 28,64 people since October 7.The Ministry of Health of Palestine also announced the latest number of injured people from the crimes of the Zionist regime in the attack on the Gaza strip, 67,611 people.On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian resistance groups launched the "Al-Aqsa Flood" operation from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the fake Israeli regime, after which the Zionist regime, with the support of the West, especially the United States, bombarded residential areas and attacked Palestinian civilians. It has caused human tragedies, and in the meantime, human rights institutions and some countries, including Muslim countries, have remained silent about these crimes.