Islam Times - 2 native bassij forces were martyred in South Eastern Iran on Sunday morning.

This morning, in a cowardly act, armed miscreants opened fire on a guard post on the Zahedan-Bam railway track. In this shooting, 2 native bassiji forces ( voluntary forces) of the region (from the Shah Bakhsh district) named Mohammad Anwar Gumshadzehi and Abdul Hossein Baloch were martyred.