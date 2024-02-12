Hamas Condemns Israeli Air Strikes in Rafah as 'Genocidal'

Islam Times - Hamas has strongly condemned the recent Israeli air strikes on Rafah in southern Gaza, denouncing them as an "expansion of the scope of the massacres it is committing against our people."

"The Nazi occupation army’s attack on the city of Rafah tonight… which have claimed the lives of more than a hundred martyrs so far, is considered a continuation of the genocidal war and the attempts at forced displacement it is waging against our Palestinian people," the group stated in a press release.The Israeli military confirmed that it conducted a "series of strikes" in the Shaboura area of Rafah in southern Gaza. "The strikes have concluded," it announced via Telegram.According to reports from the Health Ministry in Gaza, at least 50 people have been killed in the strikes, with the death toll still rising. Local media indicated that the strikes hit two mosques in the city.Al Jazeera Arabic reported that at least 63 people were killed in strikes on two mosques in Rafah earlier.Wafa news agency provided further details on the areas of Rafah targeted by Israeli bombardment, including the ar-Rahma mosque in Shaboura and al-Huda mosque in the Yabna camp, where dozens of people were sheltering.The strikes also hit central Gaza near the headquarters of the Palestinian Red Crescent and areas close to the border with Egypt.There were reports of heavy shelling around the Kuwaiti Hospital, with Suhaib al-Hams, the hospital's director, stating, "The hospital is full of wounded people in a very dangerous situation, and there is not enough medicine."Injured individuals have been transported to the Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, while hundreds of others sought shelter on the hospital grounds amid the Israeli bombardments.The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has killed at least 28,176 Palestinians and wounded 67,784 others since October 7.