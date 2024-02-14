0
Wednesday 14 February 2024 - 08:55

Senator Questions Australia’s Contribution to Israel’s War on Gaza

Story Code : 1116130
Senator Questions Australia’s Contribution to Israel’s War on Gaza
“So the 50 plus contractors who contribute parts to the F-35 fighter jets that are currently being used to drop bombs on the Palestinian people in Gaza, none of their exports you count as weapons?” Shoebridge asked in a senate hearing on Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera.

“Senator, there’s a lot in your question, I don’t know if the F-35s are being used in the conflict in Gaza,” responded Hugh Jeffrey, the Deputy Secretary of Defence Strategy, Policy, and Industry Group in the Australian defence department.

Earlier this week, a Dutch court ordered the Netherlands government to stop exporting F-35 fighter jet parts to Gaza.

But in Australia, Shoebridge and other advocates have been focused on trying to find out more about Australian weapons exports due to a relative lack of publicly available information in comparison to other countries, including the United States.

Israel’s attacks on Gaza have killed at least 28,473 Palestinians and wounded 68,146 others since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Victory Scored by Preventing “Israeli” Bound Ships from Passing through Red Sea
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
IRGC Practices Detonating Israeli Airbase
14 February 2024
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
US Report: Israel Could Attack Rafah without Consequences
14 February 2024
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
No Foreign Dictates on Palestinians
14 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
Sayyed Nasrallah: Lebanon’s Interest is Secured by Debilitating Zionist Power
13 February 2024
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You
Russia Warns West: We Will Be Very Tough If You 'Steal' Our Assets
13 February 2024
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
Netanyahu’s Goals of Assassinating, Defaming Gaza Journalists
13 February 2024
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
“Israel” Uses Made-in-India Killer Drones in Gaza
13 February 2024
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
Israeli Soldiers Steal Over $54 Million from Gaza Bank
13 February 2024
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza
ICC Prosecutor Threatens Israel with Potential Action over Military Activity in Gaza's Rafah
13 February 2024
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
Azerbaijan Wipes Out Armenian Border Outpost in Retaliation for Armenian Attack
13 February 2024
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
Israel Struggling to Fund War, Resorts to Selling Bonds
13 February 2024
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
What Are Iran FM Regional Tour’s Messages to White House and Netanyahu?
12 February 2024