Erdogan Visits Egypt after 12 Years

Islam Times - The Turkish president arrived in Cairo, the capital of Egypt on Wednesday for the first time since 2012.​

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived at Cairo airport on Wednesday and was welcomed by his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.This is Erdogan's first visit to Egypt since 2012, when late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was still in office during his one-year rule.The development of economic relations between Ankara and Cairo, as well as the issue of the Gaza war, are the main goals of Erdoğan's visit to Egypt.After former President Mohammed Morsi was toppled, diplomatic ties were downgraded but economic ties remained largely unharmed, Daily Sabah reported.Normalization accelerated after Erdoğan and el-Sissi shook hands in Doha at the World Cup in 2022 and gained further pace following the deadly February 2023 earthquakes in Turkey, Erdoğan’s reelection in May and the appointment of ambassadors to each other’s capitals in July.