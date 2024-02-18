0
Sunday 18 February 2024 - 08:52

Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry

Story Code : 1116989
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
"Occupation forces detained a large number of medical staff members inside Nasser Medical Complex, which they (the forces) turned into a military base," said Gaza's health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra on Saturday.

The hospital, located in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, was raided by Israeli troops on Thursday. The attack targeted hundreds of displaced Palestinians seeking shelter inside the facility from the Israeli military campaign.

The Israeli military has claimed that it was searching for Palestinian fighters inside the hospital and has arrested 100 suspects thus far.

Since October 7, 2023, when the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began, the Israeli regime's military has used this claim to justify attacks and sieges on Gaza's hospitals.

The Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has vowed to carry out a ground invasion against the nearby southern Gaza city of Rafah, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian refugees.

Netanyahu criticized those who opposed military action, stating that they were effectively advocating for Tel Aviv to "lose the war."

Last week, Netanyahu ordered the evacuation of civilians from Rafah ahead of a planned ground operation. However, aid organizations say this will be nearly impossible due to the scale of devastation in Gaza and the large number of trapped people.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that two Palestinian doctors, kidnapped a week ago by Israeli forces from a Gaza hospital, had been subjected to torture and beating before being released.

In a report, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor cited testimonies from recently released Palestinians who had been tortured and beaten in Israeli detention centers, describing it as a grave violation of dignity and a war crime.

At least eight Palestinian men have died in Israeli custody since the conflict began, most in the days and weeks following their arrest.

Nearly 29,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents, have died so far as a result of the brutal military onslaught.
Comment


Featured Stories
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Take Place in Occupied Palestine
Munich Insecurity Conference
Munich Insecurity Conference
18 February 2024
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into
Israel Turns Gaza Hospital into 'Military Base': Health Ministry
18 February 2024
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
US-Free Region Requires Concerted Action: Iranian Diplomat
18 February 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Ansarullah: X Influenced by Zionist Lobby
17 February 2024
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
Israeli Forces Block WHO Medicine, Fuel for Nasser Hospital
17 February 2024
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
Germany Not Becoming Party to Conflict under Agreement with Ukraine: Scholz
17 February 2024
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
Arab League Designates 60 “Israeli” Organizations as Terror Entities
17 February 2024
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
Hamas Urges ICJ to Hold Israeli Regime Accountable for Genocide Crimes
17 February 2024
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
Israel Behind Attacks on Major Gas Pipelines in Iran: Report
17 February 2024
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
US Debt to Exceed $54 Trillion by 2034: Report
17 February 2024
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
West’s Colonial Past, Present Disgraceful: Putin
17 February 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns: Bloodshed in Lebanon Villages Will Be Avenged in Blood
16 February 2024