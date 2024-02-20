Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro

Islam Times - Venezuela will join BRICS in the near future, the country's President Nicolas Maduro said.

The president pointed out that the "old colonial world with wars, interventions, genocide and a superiority complex" is being replaced by "a new world with BRICS."According to him, "this world already exists and is irreversible.""The trend of the emergence of a new world and the consolidation of BRICS is irreversible, and Venezuela will soon be part of BRICS," Maduro said, TASS reported.The BRICS group of emerging economies has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five developing nations.Specifically, the bloc introduced Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to kick off the new year.Last year, the BRICS economic alliance has flourished. In what was undoubtedly a year of growth, the bloc fast-tracked a host of initiatives. Those range from its de-dollarization plans to its first-ever expansion bid. The latter of which is finally set to be made official.Indeed, the BRICS alliance has welcomed 2024 by officially adding five expansion nations to its ranks. Specifically, it introduced Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Egypt, and Ethiopia to be the first countries to constitute expansion since South Africa was added more than a decade ago.The expansion is set to have massive geopolitical ramifications, as they could be hugely important to its multipolar goals.