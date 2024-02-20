Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree

Islam Times - President Mahdi Al-Mashat issued a Presidential Decree, officially designating the US and the Britain as hostile states to Yemen, reported Almasirah TV of Yemen.

The decree comprises four articles. The first article categorizes the United States and the United Kingdom as Level One on the Classification of States, Entities, and Individuals Hostile to Yemen. They are deemed supporting, protecting, and sponsoring states of the Zionist entity and participants in the genocidal crimes perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.The second article stipulates that "the two aforementioned states shall be treated as hostile states to the Yemeni Republic, and they shall be dealt with according to the principle of confrontation."Additionally, the third article mandates that the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) shall take necessary measures and actions to enforce the classification, while relevant security agencies shall internally counter the activities of the two aforementioned states in coordination with the appropriate authorities.The fourth article declares that this decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and publication in the official gazette.The US and the UK have been carrying out strikes against Yemen after the administration of US President Joe Biden and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said that Yemeni forces bear the consequences of their attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant's vessels heading to the occupied territories.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 29,092 people and wounded another 69,028 individuals, come to an end.