0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 08:15

Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree

Story Code : 1117402
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
The decree comprises four articles. The first article categorizes the United States and the United Kingdom as Level One on the Classification of States, Entities, and Individuals Hostile to Yemen. They are deemed supporting, protecting, and sponsoring states of the Zionist entity and participants in the genocidal crimes perpetrated by the Zionist entity against the Palestinian people.

The second article stipulates that "the two aforementioned states shall be treated as hostile states to the Yemeni Republic, and they shall be dealt with according to the principle of confrontation."

Additionally, the third article mandates that the Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center (HOCC) shall take necessary measures and actions to enforce the classification, while relevant security agencies shall internally counter the activities of the two aforementioned states in coordination with the appropriate authorities.

The fourth article declares that this decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and publication in the official gazette.

The US and the UK have been carrying out strikes against Yemen after the administration of US President Joe Biden and its allies offered the Tel Aviv regime unqualified support and said that Yemeni forces bear the consequences of their attacks against Israeli-owned ships or merchant's vessels heading to the occupied territories.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 29,092 people and wounded another 69,028 individuals, come to an end.  
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
Brazil’s President: ‘Israel’ Committing Genocide against Palestinians
19 February 2024
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
Yemeni Armed Forces Target British Ship That Risks Sinking, Downs US Plane
19 February 2024
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
Siding with Ben Gvir, Netanyahu Plans to Limit Palestinians Al-Aqsa Access on Ramadan
19 February 2024
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
Hamas Welcomes Final Statement of AU Summit
18 February 2024