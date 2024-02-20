Spain Threatens Unilateral Sanctions on “Israeli” Settlers in West Bank

Islam Times - Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares declared on Monday that his country would impose sanctions on violent “Israeli” settlers in the West Bank unilaterally if its European Union counterparts fail to agree on the matter.

Albares made the announcement ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, where Spain intends to advocate for the approval of these sanctions.He further emphasized the urgency of addressing the issue and asserted Spain's commitment to pushing for approval of the sanctions during the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.Earlier in the day, Irish Foreign Minister Michael Martin expressed optimism that EU member states would unanimously support the imposition of sanctions.The announcement comes after French authorities recently banned 28 “Israeli” settlers from entering the country, citing their involvement in attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.