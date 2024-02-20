0
Tuesday 20 February 2024 - 21:32

Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space

Story Code : 1117560
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
"This concerns the fuss that has been made recently in the West, including in the United States, regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons in space. Our position is clear and transparent: we have always been strongly against and are now against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space," Putin said.

Putin expressed bewilderment that the West raised the topic of Russia's alleged plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space, according to TASS.

"On the contrary, we call for compliance not only with all agreements that exist in this area, but also proposed to strengthen this joint work," he said.

"But now for some reason they are raising this topic in the West again and on such a fairly high emotional note," the head of state noted.
Comment


Featured Stories
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024
EU Warns Israel against
EU Warns Israel against 'Catastrophic' Invasion of Rafah
20 February 2024
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
Venezuela to be Part of BRICS Soon: Maduro
20 February 2024
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
Iran Reminds UN of Responsibility to Help Palestine
20 February 2024
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
ICJ Investigates Israeli Crimes for 2nd Time
19 February 2024
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
Yemeni Forces to Strike US, UK Targets within Firing Range: Envoy
19 February 2024
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
Medvedev: If Moscow Forced to Retreat, We’ll Nuke Washington, Berlin and London
19 February 2024
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
Hamas, PIJ Warn of “Israel’s” Religious War on Al-Aqsa: Explosion Coming
19 February 2024
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
Gaza War A Pretext for US Return to Region: Iranian General
19 February 2024