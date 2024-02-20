South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders

Islam Times - South Africa's representative at the International Court of Justice has accused Israel of not complying with judicial orders and warned that delay in reaching a just solution will lead to an endless cycle of violence.

As Israel continues preparing for a feared ground offensive in the Gaza Strip's southernmost city, South Africa has said its actions show it is not complying with previous orders by the UN's top court to prevent genocide in Palestine.Representatives of South Africa opened the second day of hearings at the ICJ, also known as the World Court, in the Hague. The hearing follows a request by the U.N. General Assembly for an advisory, opinion on the occupation in 2022. More than 50 states will present arguments until Feb. 26.Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said her country is horrified at what has been happening to people in the enclave, including in the city of Rafah on its southern border with Egypt, as well as in the occupied West Bank."We believe this confirms the allegations we have tabled before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that genocide is underway in the occupied Palestinian territories and the actions of the Israeli government prove that what we have said is accurate," Pandor told reporters on the sidelines of the African Union Executive Council meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.In late 2023, South Africa filed a case at the top UN court in The Hague, accusing Israel of failing to uphold its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.In its interim ruling in January, the court found South Africa's claims plausible. It ordered Israel's government to cease genocidal acts and to take steps to ensure that civilians in Gaza receive humanitarian assistance.At least 127 people have been killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the past 24 hours. Israeli bombardment has killed at least 28,985 Palestinians and wounded 68,883 since October 7.