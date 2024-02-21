0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 09:31

China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’

Story Code : 1117635
Zhang’s comments, reported by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, described the US veto as undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts and allowing the “continued slaughter” in Gaza to persist.

“The US claim that a resolution would interfere with the ongoing diplomatic efforts is totally untenable,” Zhang said, according to Xinhua.

The resolution, which received overwhelming support from 13 of the council’s 15 members, was blocked by the US veto.

Zhang emphasized that the US’s action stifled an “overwhelming consensus” among the Security Council members for a ceasefire.

“The continued passive avoidance of an immediate ceasefire is nothing different from giving the green light to the continued slaughter,” he said.

“The US veto sends a wrong message, pushing the situation in Gaza into a more dangerous one,” Zhang added in a social media post.
