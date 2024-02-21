US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi

Islam Times - The Iranian president said Wednesday that the United States is at the center of the Axis of Evil, condemning Washington for vetoing the UN Resolutions that called for a cease-fire in Gaza.

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks on Wednesday in the closing ceremony of the 40th international Quran competition in Tehran."If the Islamic countries had followed the path of the Qur'an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), would America have dared to veto several resolutions regarding the ceasefire in Gaza? It was not possible for America to commit this horrific crime," Raeisi said.Emphasizing that the axis of all the evils in the world today is the United States, he added, "In Gaza, all honor is against evil. What you see today is because the Qur'an has been abandoned, so much oppression is happening in Palestine. The solution is to return to the Qur'an and form an Islamic nation centered on the Qur'an, the Prophet, and the Ahl al-Bayt. The solution is to follow the verses of the Holy Qur'an."The president went on to praise the Gazans steadfastness against the US-backed Israeli aggression, noting that the people of Gaza are resisting the oppression in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur'an.