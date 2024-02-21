0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:48

US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi

Story Code : 1117770
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
President Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks on Wednesday in the closing ceremony of the 40th international Quran competition in Tehran.

"If the Islamic countries had followed the path of the Qur'an and the teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH), would America have dared to veto several resolutions regarding the ceasefire in Gaza? It was not possible for America to commit this horrific crime," Raeisi said.

Emphasizing that the axis of all the evils in the world today is the United States, he added, "In Gaza, all honor is against evil. What you see today is because the Qur'an has been abandoned, so much oppression is happening in Palestine. The solution is to return to the Qur'an and form an Islamic nation centered on the Qur'an, the Prophet, and the Ahl al-Bayt. The solution is to follow the verses of the Holy Qur'an."

The president went on to praise the Gazans steadfastness against the US-backed Israeli aggression, noting that the people of Gaza are resisting the oppression in accordance with the teachings of the Holy Qur'an.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria's Damascus
21 February 2024
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
21 February 2024
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
21 February 2024
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
20 February 2024
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
Putin: Russia Strongly against Nuclear Weapons Deployment in Space
20 February 2024
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
Brazil Expels “Israeli” Ambassador, Recalls Its Ambassador Back Home
20 February 2024
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
Yemen Warns Europe Not to Play with Fire, Asserts Unbreakable Stance
20 February 2024
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
Yemeni President Declares US and Britain as Hostile States in Official Decree
20 February 2024