Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:49

Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes, Al Manar reported.

The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 07:30 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a military position of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in Even Menachem settlement with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits.

Hezbollah's Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 07:30 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a military positioning of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the Shomera settlement with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits, the second statement pointed out.

“In response to the Israeli attacks on southern villages and civilian homes, including the recent ones in Hula, Blida, Aita, Kfar Kila, and Khiam villages, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 10:00 am on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, two buildings where Israeli enemy soldiers were stationed in Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, causing direct hits on both buildings,” the third statement maintained.

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 12:05 PM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, a gathering of Zionist soldiers in the vicinity of the Al-Marj occupation site with missiles, achieving direct hits, according to the fourth statement.

The fifth statement noted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 12:20 PM on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, the Ruweisat Al-Alam site in Lebanon’s occupied Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly.

The sixth statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters were targeted, at 1:35 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits.

The seventh statement indicated that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, Zar’it barracks with appropriate weapons, inflicting direct hits.

On Tuesday night, Israeli enemy aircraft raided the towns of Marwahin, al-Dhahira, Aita al-Shaab, and Yaroun, and shelled with artillery the villages of Ramya, al-Naqoura, and Alma al-Shaab, causing severe damage to crops, olive trees, and houses.
