Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 20:56

Iran Among Top 5 Countries in Nuclear Industry: Atomic Chief

Iran Among Top 5 Countries in Nuclear Industry: Atomic Chief
Speaking on Tuesday, Mohammad Eslami highlighted Iran’s achievements in its peaceful nuclear energy program, including the production of high-quality heavy water. 

“Iran is placed among the world’s top five countries in many fields such as the nuclear industry,” he said.

“Today, we are at the top of the list in terms of the quality and purity of heavy water that is produced without foreign help on the back of research by the country’s scientists. We have been able to have a share in the supply and export of heavy water at the global market.”

Eslami noted that heavy water can be used to produce microelectronics and some new medicines.

He further referred to the hurdles in the way of Iran’s scientific progress in the nuclear and space sectors.

Over the past years, Iran has recorded many achievements in its nuclear energy program in defiance of US sanctions.

The country has also been closely cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).
