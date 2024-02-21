0
Wednesday 21 February 2024 - 21:03

World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC

The Algeria-drafted resolution called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and the "unconditional" release of prisoners, with representatives of 13 countries at the 15-member Security Council voting in favor of the resolution and Britain abstaining.

Israel has killed more than 29,000 people, mostly women and children, and injured some 70,000 others in Gaza since the regime launched its US-backed onslaught on October 7, 2023.

The veto, which marks the third time Washington has opposed such a resolution, drew criticism from many countries including China, Russia, Saudi Arabia and even close US allies, France and Slovenia.

'More dangerous situation'

China warned on Wednesday that Washington’s decision to veto the UNSC resolution pushed the war in Gaza into an "even more dangerous" situation.

"China voted in favor of the draft resolution," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular briefing in Beijing. "The United States has once again single-handedly vetoed it, pushing the situation in Gaza into an even more dangerous situation, in which all parties concerned... have expressed their strong disappointment and dissatisfaction.”

Expressing serious concerns about the situation in Gaza, the Chinese official described as a “moral obligation” the halt to the Israeli aggression on the besieged Palestinian territory.
