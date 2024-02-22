0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 08:52

US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah

Story Code : 1117829
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
The al-Masirah television network reported three airstrikes on Ras Issa area in Hodeidah’s a-Salif district late on Wednesday.
 
Earlier in the day, it added, four similar air raids also targeted al-Jabana and al-Arj areas in Hodeidah.
 
Meanwhile, the US Central Command [CENTCOM] said in a statement that its forces had carried out four strikes on areas in Yemen, targeting “seven mobile anti-ship cruise missiles and one anti-ship ballistic missile launcher” in the act of aggression.
 
It claimed that the targets “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and to the US Navy ships in the region.”
 
CENTCOM also said that its forces had shot down a “one-way attack unmanned aircraft system.”
 
Yemen has conducted operations of that type recently in a solid display of support for the besieged Palestinian territory.
 
In support of Gaza, Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to “Israel”, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.
 
The US-led attacks on Yemen prompted the country’s military to declare American and British vessels to be legitimate targets.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria's Damascus
21 February 2024
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
21 February 2024
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
21 February 2024
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
20 February 2024