0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 08:53

Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured

Story Code : 1117830
Initial “Israeli” reports stated that the operation was carried by three Palestinian resistance men, who took advantage of a traffic jam on the highway.
 
They came in two separate vehicles fully armed with an M-16 rifle, a Carlo submachine gun, grenades, and cartridges.
 
They then exited their vehicles and began to shoot toward the settlers.
 
According to “Israeli” police, the shooting operation took place near “az-Za’ayyem” checkpoint, between Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and “Ma’ale Adumim”.
 
“Two of the ‘gunmen’ were shot by security forces at the scene, while the third initially fled, before also being shot a short while later, following police searches in the area,” they said.
