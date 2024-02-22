Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured

Islam Times - One “Israeli” was killed, and eight others were wounded, including three severely, in a heroic shooting operation that took place Thursday morning on a highway near “Ma'ale Adumim” in central the “Israeli” entity.

They came in two separate vehicles fully armed with an M-16 rifle, a Carlo submachine gun, grenades, and cartridges.

They then exited their vehicles and began to shoot toward the settlers.

According to “Israeli” police, the shooting operation took place near “az-Za’ayyem” checkpoint, between Al-Quds [Jerusalem] and “Ma’ale Adumim”.

“Two of the ‘gunmen’ were shot by security forces at the scene, while the third initially fled, before also being shot a short while later, following police searches in the area,” they said.

Initial “Israeli” reports stated that the operation was carried by three Palestinian resistance men, who took advantage of a traffic jam on the highway.