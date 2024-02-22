Venezuela, Russia Achieve Impressing Results in Cooperation: Maduro

Islam Times - Venezuela and Russia have achieved impressing results in cooperation, in the agriculture sector in particular, President of the South American country Nicolas Maduro said.

Lavrov announced readiness to purchase in Venezuela agriculture products, the supplies of which have been blocked by Western countries, the president noted. "This is going to serve as an additional incentive for the export of agricultural products by Venezuela," he stressed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela strengthened the strategic cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto wrote on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

"During Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit we reiterated the firm friendly ties between Russia and Venezuela," he said, adding that during the meetings that were held, it was decided "to fortify strategic cooperation, push back on the global arena against colonialism and violation of international legitimacy by the countries using unilateral restrictions against sovereign nations."

"Russia and Venezuela will continue actively fighting for the protection of the international law," the Venezuelan foreign minister stressed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a one-day visit to Venezuela on Tuesday where he held a meeting with Maduro among other things.

"Yesterday I met Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey Lavrov), we have achieved impressing results with Russia," Maduro said. "A group of Russian businessmen plan to come to Venezuela and invest in output of agriculture equipment and agriculture production," he said in an interview broadcast by Venezolana de Television TV channel, TASS reported.