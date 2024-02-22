0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 08:59

Venezuela, Russia Achieve Impressing Results in Cooperation: Maduro

Story Code : 1117833
Venezuela, Russia Achieve Impressing Results in Cooperation: Maduro
"Yesterday I met Russian Foreign Minister (Sergey Lavrov), we have achieved impressing results with Russia," Maduro said. "A group of Russian businessmen plan to come to Venezuela and invest in output of agriculture equipment and agriculture production," he said in an interview broadcast by Venezolana de Television TV channel, TASS reported.
 
Lavrov announced readiness to purchase in Venezuela agriculture products, the supplies of which have been blocked by Western countries, the president noted. "This is going to serve as an additional incentive for the export of agricultural products by Venezuela," he stressed.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Venezuela strengthened the strategic cooperation and friendly ties between the two countries, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto wrote on his page on X (formerly Twitter).
 
"During Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit we reiterated the firm friendly ties between Russia and Venezuela," he said, adding that during the meetings that were held, it was decided "to fortify strategic cooperation, push back on the global arena against colonialism and violation of international legitimacy by the countries using unilateral restrictions against sovereign nations."
 
"Russia and Venezuela will continue actively fighting for the protection of the international law," the Venezuelan foreign minister stressed.
 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a one-day visit to Venezuela on Tuesday where he held a meeting with Maduro among other things.
Comment


Featured Stories
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria
Israeli Regime Launches Airstrike on Syria's Damascus
21 February 2024
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
Hezbollah Sees Int’l Guarantee as Nothing, Permanent Armament is Inevitable: Hezbollah Official
21 February 2024
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
China’s UN Ambassador Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution as ‘License to Kill’
21 February 2024
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
South Africa Accuses Israeli Regime of Not Complying with Judicial Orders
20 February 2024