Thursday 22 February 2024 - 10:07

Campaign for Parliamentary Elections Kicks Off

Story Code : 1117844
The election campaign will continue until February 29, a day before the polls open.
 
More than 15,000 candidates will compete in the parliamentary elections. As many as 290 representatives will be elected a four-year term in this round of parliamentary elections.
 
The election campaign for the sixth round of the Assembly of Experts started on Wednesday. As many as 500 people had enrolled for the campaign while 144 of them had qualified to run in the elections. 
 
The votes for the Assembly of Experts will be held on 1 March 2024 along with the 12th edition of parliamentary elections. 
 
The Assembly of Experts has 88 seats 16 of which are set aside for the Tehran constituency.
