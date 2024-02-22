0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 10:11

Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity

During a meeting with the participants at the 40th International Quran Competition in Tehran on Thursday, the Leader called on Muslim countries to openly express their opposition to the apartheid “Israeli” entity, sever ties with the regime and cut off support for it.
 
Imam Khamenei also called on people in Muslim countries to press their governments to take stronger action on Gaza.
 
The Leader described the Palestinians' plight in the Gaza Strip as the most important issue of the Muslim world today, adding, "Certainly, the Muslim world is mourning for Gaza."
 
His Eminence emphasized that the resistance forces in Palestine and Gaza are acting in accordance with the Holy Qur'an and are standing against the enemy, but wondered whether Muslim countries and their leaders were implementing the Quranic teachings regarding the Gaza situation.
 
Imam Khamenei said the people of Palestine will achieve a victory through God's assistance, noting that the Muslim world would witness the destruction of the "Zionist cancerous tumor" by God's grace.
