Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:06

Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes

Story Code : 1117980
Reza Najafi read Iran’s statement during the oral proceedings at the ICJ on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories on Thursday.

The Iranian envoy underlined that “this statement shall, in no way, imply our recognition of Israel.”

“We remain at a turning point in the history of mankind; the opinion of this Court can set the ground for saving the lives of thousands of innocent women and children, and contribute to the legitimate demand of a people deprived of its inherent right to self-determination for decades,” he said.

Emphasizing the ICJ’s jurisdiction to give the advisory opinion requested by the UN General Assembly, the Iranian envoy said, “There are legal consequences arising from the prolonged occupation of the Palestinian territories by the Israeli occupying regime in violation of the right of the Palestinian people who have never experienced the right to self-determination.”

“Having elaborated on the legal consequences that arise for all States and the United Nations from this status, I will reiterate the inclusive plan previously submitted by the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations for the realization of the right of Palestinians to self-determination,” Najafi stated.

He also urged the ICJ to opine that Israel’s policies and practices must be ceased immediately as they continue to violate the right of self-determination of the Palestinian people.

More than 50 states and at least three international organizations will address judges at the United Nations’ top court until February 26. A nonbinding legal opinion is expected after months of deliberation by the judges.

On Monday, Palestinian representatives presented their arguments on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem al-Quds and the Gaza Strip. The occupation is illegal and must be brought to an immediate, unconditional and total end, they argued.

The Zionist regime is not attending the hearings but sent a five-page written statement saying an advisory opinion would be “harmful” to attempts to resolve the conflict because questions posed by the UN General Assembly are prejudiced.

At least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
