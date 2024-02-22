Hungarian Foreign Minister in Iran for Economic, Political Talks
Story Code : 1117982
During the top Hungarian diplomat’s stay in Tehran, a meeting of the Iran-Hungary Economic Cooperation Commission was held to weigh plans for the expansion of relations between the two states in various fields such as trade, investment, industry, agriculture, energy, transportation, science and technology.
According to Iran’s ambassador in Budapest, private companies from the two countries have actively taken part in the meeting.
Szijjarto is going to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday evening.