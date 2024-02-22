0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:15

Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations

Story Code : 1117985
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
“We introduced the submarine weapon into the confrontation in the Red Sea, and it is a weapon that worries the enemy,” he said in a televised speech on Thursday.

Yemeni forces have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of Palestinians.

They say the operations will continue unless Israel stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

So far, 183 missiles and drones have been launched against Israeli targets in the occupied territories, al-Houthi said. In the Red and Arab Seas, 48 ships have been targeted.

“Thirteen specific operations were carried out in recent days, the most prominent of which was sinking the British ship and shooting down the American drone,” he added. 

Al-Houthi said Thursday, "Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating, and effective."

“The available missiles have been developed to the point that the Americans are unable to intercept or shoot them down, despite the technology they possess,” he added.

On Monday, Yemeni forces targeted Britain’s Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the crew was safe but that the ship was badly damaged and at risk of sinking.

He said the scale of the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza increases the burden of responsibility on Arabs and Muslims to take serious action. 
Comment


Featured Stories
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024