Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations

Islam Times - Yemen's armed forces have introduced the "submarine weapon" in their operations which they are carrying out in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians, Ansarullah leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi says.

“We introduced the submarine weapon into the confrontation in the Red Sea, and it is a weapon that worries the enemy,” he said in a televised speech on Thursday.Yemeni forces have launched repeated drone and missile strikes in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden since November in support of Palestinians.They say the operations will continue unless Israel stops its war on the besieged Gaza Strip, which has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.So far, 183 missiles and drones have been launched against Israeli targets in the occupied territories, al-Houthi said. In the Red and Arab Seas, 48 ships have been targeted.“Thirteen specific operations were carried out in recent days, the most prominent of which was sinking the British ship and shooting down the American drone,” he added.Al-Houthi said Thursday, "Operations in the Red and Arabian Seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden are continuing, escalating, and effective."“The available missiles have been developed to the point that the Americans are unable to intercept or shoot them down, despite the technology they possess,” he added.On Monday, Yemeni forces targeted Britain’s Rubymar cargo vessel in the Gulf of Aden. Military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the crew was safe but that the ship was badly damaged and at risk of sinking.He said the scale of the worsening humanitarian tragedy in Gaza increases the burden of responsibility on Arabs and Muslims to take serious action.