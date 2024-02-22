0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:18

China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law

“In pursuit of the right to self-determination, Palestinian people’s use of force to resist foreign oppression and complete the establishment of an independent state is (an) inalienable right well founded in international law,” the Chinese representative told the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Anadolu reported.

Citing resolutions by the UN General Assembly, Beijing’s envoy to the World Court said people struggling for self-determination could use “all available means, including armed struggle.”

"The struggle waged by peoples for their liberation, right to self-determination, including armed struggle against colonialism, occupation, aggression, domination against foreign forces should not be considered terror acts," he added, citing international conventions.

However, he stressed that genuine acts of terrorism are another matter.

Israel's practices and policies of "oppression have severely undermined and impeded the exercise and full realization of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," said the envoy.

The conflict stems "from Israel's prolonged occupation of Palestinian territory and Israel's longstanding oppression of the Palestinian people. The Palestinian peoples' fight against Israeli oppression and their struggle for completing the establishment of an independent state under occupied territory are essentially just actions," he added.

He stressed that all parties involved in armed conflict "are obliged to comply with international humanitarian law."

He said that following World War II, various people "freed themselves from foreign occupation, (and) their practices serve as convincing evidence."

The top UN court is currently hearing oral statements by states on South Africa’s case against Israel over its war on Palestine, where the death toll since Oct. 7 is rapidly approaching 30,000 since Tel Aviv launched attacks on the besieged enclave of Gaza.
