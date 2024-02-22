0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:20

Zionist Settlers Attack on WB Leaves Palestinian Injured

According to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, the settlers attacked one of the houses on the outskirts of the village and tried to set it on fire, but were prevented from doing so by residents. The Zionists threw stones at them, injuring one Palestinian.

The news agency also reported that the Israeli forces carried out raids and arrests in the West Bank cities of Azzun, Jericho, Tulkarm, and Yatta.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

At least 29000 Palestinians were killed since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
