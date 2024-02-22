Hezbollah Conducts Rocket Attacks on Occupied Shebaa Farms

Islam Times - The Zionist regime positions in the occupied Shebaa farms and the heights of Kafr Shuba were targeted by dozens of Katyusha rockets from Hezbollah.

Zionist media announced that the area was targeted by dozens of Katyusha rockets.The Zionist regime's "Al-Samaqah" base in the occupied area of the Kafr Shuba heights was also targeted by two missiles from southern Lebanon.Zionist media also reported that Israeli forces bombed targets in southern Lebanon in response to the missile attack on the town of Kfar Yuval in the occupied region of Al-Jalil.The Zionist regime targeted Al-Khayam, Kfarkela, and Maroun al-Ras towns in southern Lebanon with Israeli artillery and air strikes.