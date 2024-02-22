0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:23

AEOI Chief: First Stage of Constructing a New Nuclear Power Plant Finished

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami stated that Tehran has now begun the construction of the main facility of the compound, which is located in the small city of Darokhvein in Khuzistan Province. 

Mohammed Eslami, further said: "There are five stages in building a power plant, the first task is to select the land and carry out detailed studies with speculations on the mechanics of the soil so that after that the equipment of the workshop and the site will enter into operational phase."

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran stated: "The next stage is the operationalization of the project for concreting the foundation of the power plant, which we are now on the threshold of the second phase; after the site stabilization, drainage, and site preparation, the first concreting of the reactor building will be carried out that will be probably in the fall of next year."

The Karoon Nuclear Power Plant (also known as Darkhovein Nuclear Power Plant) is a forthcoming nuclear power facility set to be located in Iran's Khuzestan province, situated approximately 70 kilometers south of Ahwaz along the Karoon River. Once completed, the plant will stand as Iran's first domestically designed and constructed nuclear power facility alongside the research reactor of IR-40. 

The nuclear power plant will be furnished with a pressurized water reactor (PWR), a type of light-water nuclear reactor, to generate electricity with a capacity of 300 megawatts. The project was inaugurated last year and is expected to take 8 years to complete. 
