0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:26

Yemeni Missiles, Drones Strike Israeli Targets in Occupied Eilat, UK Ship, US Destroyer

Story Code : 1117992
The Yemeni forces fired drones and ballistic missiles at various Zionist targets in the occupied Palestinian city of Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash), General Yahya Sarea said.

General Sarea added that the Yemeni navy struck a British ship (Islandra) in the Gulf of Aden with naval missiles which hit it directly and set it ablaze.

The Yemeni military statement indicated that the third operation targeted an American destroyer in the Red Sea with a number of drones.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces persist in assuming their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties towards the Palestinian people and in defending their beloved Yemen in the face of American-British aggression, and their military operations will not stop unless the aggression stops and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”
