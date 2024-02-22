Massacres in Gaza Continue: Dozens of Martyrs in Israeli Attack on Civilians Collecting Aids

Islam Times - The war on Gaza continues to escalate as the Israeli occupation forces launch air strikes and artillery shelling, resulting in the deaths of 19 citizens and numerous injuries.

An Israeli bombardment at civilians waiting to collect aids in Al-Rasheed area in west of Gaza city, killing or injuring dozens of them.Journalist Ihab Nasrallah and his family were among the victims of the Israeli bombings, adding to the growing number of casualties in the region.Day 139 | Good morning from Al-Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, where the occupation bombed and destroyed Al-Farouq masjid at dawn earlier today pic.twitter.com/KsgiJrTwipIn response to the crisis, UN experts called for immediate measures to address the humanitarian needs of Palestinian women and girls affected by the war. The World Health Organization also evacuated 19 critically ill patients from the besieged Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, highlighting the dire situation in Gaza.BREAKING | 17 killed and 33+ injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Da’lees family home, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp pic.twitter.com/8nLIrBYWsPAs the war rages on, the international community remains concerned about the escalating violence and the impact on civilians in the region. The urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance is evident as the situation continues to deteriorate.Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance factions continued confronting the Zionist aggression on Gaza, fiercely clashing with the invading troops in several areas, especially Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza city.Al-Qassam fighters struck a Zionist military force hiding inside a house in Khan Younis, killing or injuring a number of the Zionist soldiers.