0
Thursday 22 February 2024 - 23:28

Massacres in Gaza Continue: Dozens of Martyrs in Israeli Attack on Civilians Collecting Aids

Story Code : 1117993
Massacres in Gaza Continue: Dozens of Martyrs in Israeli Attack on Civilians Collecting Aids
An Israeli bombardment at civilians waiting to collect aids in Al-Rasheed area in west of Gaza city, killing or injuring dozens of them.

Journalist Ihab Nasrallah and his family were among the victims of the Israeli bombings, adding to the growing number of casualties in the region.

Day 139 | Good morning from Al-Shaboura refugee camp in Rafah, where the occupation bombed and destroyed Al-Farouq masjid at dawn earlier today pic.twitter.com/KsgiJrTwip

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 22, 2024

In response to the crisis, UN experts called for immediate measures to address the humanitarian needs of Palestinian women and girls affected by the war. The World Health Organization also evacuated 19 critically ill patients from the besieged Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, highlighting the dire situation in Gaza.

BREAKING | 17 killed and 33+ injured in an Israeli airstrike that targeted the Al-Da’lees family home, west of the Nuseirat refugee camp pic.twitter.com/8nLIrBYWsP

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) February 21, 2024

As the war rages on, the international community remains concerned about the escalating violence and the impact on civilians in the region. The urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance is evident as the situation continues to deteriorate.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance factions continued confronting the Zionist aggression on Gaza, fiercely clashing  with the invading troops in several areas, especially Al-Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza city.

Al-Qassam fighters struck a Zionist military force hiding inside a house in Khan Younis, killing or injuring a number of the Zionist soldiers.
Comment


Featured Stories
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
US at Core of Axis of Evil in World: Raisi
21 February 2024
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
World Condemns US Veto of Gaza Ceasefire Resolution at UNSC
21 February 2024
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
Maduro: ‘Israel’ Enjoys Same Western Support as Hitler
21 February 2024
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
US Blocks Third Gaza Ceasefire Push at UN
21 February 2024