Western Accusations Baseless, Boring: Iran’s FM

Islam Times - The Western accusations against Iran about the weapons Russia uses in Ukraine are baseless and reaching a "boring stage", said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

He said Iran more than once made it clear thar it did not supply Russia with weapons used in Ukraine war.He added that Tehran and Budapest shared views on the need for end of Ukraine war."In today's meeting with Mr Szijjarto, we discussed the current situation in Ukraine. We have common positions regarding the importance of ending the Ukrainian crisis through negotiations, and we emphasized these common positions. Once again, I strongly condemn the baseless accusations against Iran regarding Russia's use of Iranian weapons in the Ukraine war. Repetition of undocumented claims in this field has reached a boring stage."The two foreign policy chiefs exchanged views on bilateral as well as important regional and international issues during their meeting on Thursday afternoon, according to IRNA’s Foreign Policy correspondent.The two top diplomats also discussed ways to increase the level of bilateral interactions and cooperation in various fields.He also referred to the ongoing genocidal Israeli war in Gaza, saying that the world should press Tel Aviv for a ceasefire.He insisted that war is not a solution anywhere."As we have said many times, we do not see war as a solution, and war in Gaza, the West Bank or anywhere else is not a solution. We consider the joint efforts of America and England to extend the scope of the war to Yemen as a strategic mistake, and the Yemenis proved that they are not indifferent to such attacks and aggressions," he went on.The Hungarian FM is heading a high-level delegation in Tehran that attended the 4th Iran-Hungary Joint Economic Cooperation Commission with the participation of experts from both countries earlier on Thursday.