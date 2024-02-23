Deadly Fire Engulfs Apartment Building in Spain’s Valencia

Islam Times - At least four people have been killed in a large blaze that ripped through an apartment building in Valencia, the Spanish city’s deputy director of emergencies said late Thursday.

Firefighters struggled to contain the fire that engulfed the high-rise and were working “exclusively” on cooling the building’s exteriors, Jorge Suárez said.Given the “characteristics of the building,” firefighters have not been able to enter to address the fire from inside, he added.At least 14 people were injured in the fire with most taken to local medical centers, Suárez said.Among those treated for injuries are at least six firefighters, Valencia’s Emergency Services said on social platform X.The fire started around 5:30 p.m. local time [11.30 a.m. ET] in the Campanar neighborhood, and 16 firefighting units were sent to the scene, emergency services told CNN en Espanol.Three days of official mourning have been declared starting Friday, the mayor said.