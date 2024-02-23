0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 09:57

Deadly Fire Engulfs Apartment Building in Spain’s Valencia

Story Code : 1118048
Deadly Fire Engulfs Apartment Building in Spain’s Valencia
Firefighters struggled to contain the fire that engulfed the high-rise and were working “exclusively” on cooling the building’s exteriors, Jorge Suárez said.

Given the “characteristics of the building,” firefighters have not been able to enter to address the fire from inside, he added.

At least 14 people were injured in the fire with most taken to local medical centers, Suárez said.

Among those treated for injuries are at least six firefighters, Valencia’s Emergency Services said on social platform X.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. local time [11.30 a.m. ET] in the Campanar neighborhood, and 16 firefighting units were sent to the scene, emergency services told CNN en Espanol.

Three days of official mourning have been declared starting Friday, the mayor said.
Comment


Featured Stories
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024