US to Impose Sanctions on over 500 Targets in Russia: Treasury

Islam Times - Washington will impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia on Friday, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Reuters.

He said that the restrictions will target Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants.Adeyemo added that Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the special military operation in Ukraine and the death of Alexey Navalny.Earlier, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters that the next package of anti-Russian restrictions, which the US administration was to announce on February 23, would be linked with the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation and the death of Navalny. According to him, the package of sanctions containing measures related to the Ukrainian conflict was supplemented by separate sanctions in connection with Navalny and his death.