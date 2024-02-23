0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 10:00

US to Impose Sanctions on over 500 Targets in Russia: Treasury

Story Code : 1118051
US to Impose Sanctions on over 500 Targets in Russia: Treasury
He said that the restrictions will target Russia's military industrial complex and companies in third countries that facilitate Russia's access to goods it wants.

Adeyemo added that Washington seeks to hold Russia to account over the special military operation in Ukraine and the death of Alexey Navalny.

Earlier, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby told reporters that the next package of anti-Russian restrictions, which the US administration was to announce on February 23, would be linked with the second anniversary of the start of the special military operation and the death of Navalny. According to him, the package of sanctions containing measures related to the Ukrainian conflict was supplemented by separate sanctions in connection with Navalny and his death.
Comment


Featured Stories
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024