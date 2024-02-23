Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians

Islam Times - At least 40 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the central areas of the Gaza Strip, a report said.

“The Israeli occupation army has committed a horrific massacre in central Gaza, where fighter jets bombed four civilian homes, resulting in the deaths of 40 martyrs and more than 100 injuries,” the Gaza Media office said on Telegram.It noted that more than 90 percent of the victims were women and children.The media office held “the American administration, the international community and the (Israeli) occupation fully responsible for these ongoing crimes.”Also, Israeli aircraft on Thursday night launched “several raids” on a number of residential houses in the city of Deir el-Balah, which led to their “complete destruction, according to Sama News.Earlier, the number of martyrs of this horrible attack was announced as 28.This crime occurs after the latest report of the Gaza Ministry of Health, which announced on Thursday night that in the last 24 hours, the occupation forces committed 9 massacres against the residents of Gaza in Rafah and elsewhere, as a result of which 97 people were martyred and 132 others were injured.The Israeli regime prepares to invade Rafah, the last refuge of the displaced Gazans.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed he will not give in to the international pressures for a ceasefire.Rafah is a city currently with 1.4 million displaced civilians, and if an offensive is launched, the humanitarian disaster will broaden.Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.