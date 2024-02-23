0
Friday 23 February 2024 - 10:01

Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians

Story Code : 1118052
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
“The Israeli occupation army has committed a horrific massacre in central Gaza, where fighter jets bombed four civilian homes, resulting in the deaths of 40 martyrs and more than 100 injuries,” the Gaza Media office said on Telegram.

It noted that more than 90 percent of the victims were women and children. 

The media office held “the American administration, the international community and the (Israeli) occupation fully responsible for these ongoing crimes.” 

Also, Israeli aircraft on Thursday night launched “several raids” on a number of residential houses in the city of Deir el-Balah, which led to their “complete destruction, according to Sama News.

Earlier, the number of martyrs of this horrible attack was announced as 28. 

This crime occurs after the latest report of the Gaza Ministry of Health, which announced on Thursday night that in the last 24 hours, the occupation forces committed 9 massacres against the residents of Gaza in Rafah and elsewhere, as a result of which 97 people were martyred and 132 others were injured.

The Israeli regime prepares to invade Rafah, the last refuge of the displaced Gazans.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed he will not give in to the international pressures for a ceasefire.

Rafah is a city currently with 1.4 million displaced civilians, and if an offensive is launched, the humanitarian disaster will broaden.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.
Comment


Featured Stories
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
New British Ship Struck by Yemen, On Fire Now
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
Israeli Raid on Central Gaza Kills 40 Palestinians
23 February 2024
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
The Objectives of Russia in Holding a Joint Meeting of Palestinian Groups
23 February 2024
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
China Calls on US to Halt ‘Interference’ in Taiwan Affairs
23 February 2024
China: Palestinians
China: Palestinians' Use of Force Well Founded in International Law
22 February 2024
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
Iran Urges ICJ’s Order on Cessation of Israeli Crimes
22 February 2024
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
Ansarullah Leader: Yemen Introduced ‘Submarine Weapon’ in Red Sea Operations
22 February 2024
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
Hamas Official: Al-Aqsa Flood Stopped US Plan in Region, Marked End of Bibi’s Dream
22 February 2024
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
Drone Attack Hits US Military Base in Syria
22 February 2024
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
US, UK Launch Fresh Aggression on Yemen’s Hodeidah
22 February 2024
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
Heroic Shooting Op near Al-Quds: 1 “Israeli” Killed, Several Others Injured
22 February 2024
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
Imam Khamenei Criticizes Muslim States for Failing to Cut Ties with “Israeli” Entity
22 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Settlements near Lebanon's Border
21 February 2024