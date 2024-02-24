0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 08:08

Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission

Story Code : 1118243
In a post on its X account on Friday, Iran’s UN mission in New York highlighted Tehran’s efforts to defuse tensions in compliance with international law.

“Despite no legal restrictions on ballistic missile sales, Iran is morally obligated to refrain from weapon transactions during the Russia-Ukraine conflict to prevent fueling the war,” the mission said.

It noted that such policy “is rooted in Iran's adherence to international law and the UN Charter.”

According to the Defense Ministry of Iran, the country’s export of military products rose to around $1 billion from March 2022 to March 2023.

Officials maintain that Iran has not provided Russia with any weapons for use in the war against Ukraine, stressing the need for a political solution to the conflict.
