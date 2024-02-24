China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion

Islam Times - The Embassy of China in the United States strongly opposes the recent U.S. sanctions imposed on Chinese companies with ties to Russia, calling it an act of economic coercion.

Liu Pengyu, the press secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the U.S., stated that the U.S. is overstretching the concept of national security and abusing its state power to suppress Chinese companies."The US has imposed unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies based on their relations with Russia. This is a clear example of economic coercion, unilateralism, and bullying," said Liu.Beijing firmly condemns the U.S.'s actions and urges them to correct their wrongdoing immediately. Liu emphasized that China will continue to protect the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.The U.S. Department of the Treasury recently announced new anti-Russian sanctions, targeting individuals and entities from Russia, China, the UAE, Turkey, and other countries.