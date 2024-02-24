Islam Times - The ambassador and representative of Russia to the United Nations strongly criticized the hypocrisy and double standards of the West regarding the situation in Gaza.

The Russian ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, on Friday evening at the Security Council meeting about Ukraine, on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war, announced that he will not listen to the statements of the representatives of the European Union and the Western countries in this meeting.Russian Ambassador and Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said that one year ago, the Western bloc had tried to promote its peaceful initiatives and openly instilled in Ukrainian President Zelenskyy the notion that he could beat Russia. Ukraine has completely failed, while the West continues to pump weapons into the country and to discuss “dead-end” peace prospects.Regarding Gaza, the Russian ambassador to the United Nations then addressed the representatives of the Western countries present at the Security Council meeting and stated: "None of the member states of the European Union and the West, in general, has ever proposed an initiative to hold a single Security Council meeting on Gaza. This has more to say than your hypocrisies and double standards."Since October 7, 2023, the genocidal Zionist regime, with the full support of Western countries, has launched a massive massacre in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank of the Jordan River against the defenseless and oppressed people of Palestine; meanwhile, the silence of the international community and human rights institutions regarding Israel's crimes has caused the Israeli regime to continue the killing of Palestinian women and children.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least 29,313 Palestinians have been killed and 69,333 injured.