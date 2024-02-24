0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 20:58

Brazil's President Reiterates Condemnation of Israeli Genocide in Gaza

His remarks, made at an event in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, underscored his stance despite the strain it has placed on Brazil's relations with Israel and the US.

Lula stated, "What Israel is doing is not a war, it is genocide, because it is killing women and children." He emphasized the impact on civilians, noting, "Thousands of children are dead and thousands are missing. Soldiers are not dying. Women and children are dying at the hospital." He added, "If that's not genocide, I don't know what genocide is."

Maintaining his position, Lula said, "I do not exchange my dignity for falsehood," and reiterated his support for a "free and sovereign" Palestinian state.

His comments come after he previously criticized Israel's military aggression in Gaza, which has resulted in the deaths of over 29,500 Palestinians, predominantly women and children.

Following Lula's recent statements, the Israeli regime's foreign minister, Israel Katz, summoned Brazil's ambassador for a formal reprimand, declaring Lula "persona non grata in Israel until he takes it back." Despite the diplomatic fallout, this is not the first time Lula has criticized Israel for its aggression in Gaza, emphasizing the need for accountability for the violence against civilians.
