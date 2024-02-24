0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 21:04

Erdogan Lambasts UN, West Inaction over Stopping Gaza War

“So much so that the UN Security Council does not and cannot call for an immediate cease-fire,” Erdogan decried, speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party in Turkey’s northwestern province of Sakarya.

“Neither Western powers nor the UN Security Council have made a useful effort to prevent Israeli violence,” he stressed, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.
