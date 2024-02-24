0
Saturday 24 February 2024 - 21:08

S. Korea, US Stage Joint Air Drills with F-35 Fighters

The exercise featured advanced F-35A fighter jets from both nations in a united front amid rising tensions with North Korea, Seoul-based Yonhap reported.

Focused on refining joint operational capabilities, the drills showcased the prowess of the latest-generation stealth fighters alongside South Korean KF-16s, F-15Ks, and other aircraft.

The Air Force noted that F-35As engaged in defensive counter-air maneuvers.

This comes just days after North Korea's fifth missile launch this year. North Korea says that the US military presence in the region destabilizes the region.
