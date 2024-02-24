Azerbaijan to Buy Pakistan-Made Fighter Jets Worth $1.6bn

Islam Times - Azerbaijan and Pakistan reportedly signed a deal on JF-17 Block-III fighter jets according to which Azerbaijan will purchase Pakistan-made fighter jets worth $1.6bn.

According to Pakistani sources, a contract covers training pilots and the acquisition of ammunition for the jet.Meanwhile, Azerbaijani media outlet AzerNews mentioned that similar news has been disseminated in the mass media previously but has never been confirmed.It added that however, it seems that the deal will be completed this time because, according to the Turkish media, the Pakistani company is aiming to produce a total of 62 JF-17 Block III versions and deliver all of them to the Pakistan Air Force by 2024. After delivery to the Pakistani army, it seems an export could happen.