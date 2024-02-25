0
Sunday 25 February 2024 - 08:45

Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada

Story Code : 1118435
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on X: “Our meetings with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are always meaningful. Today we have an important result. We signed a bilateral security cooperation agreement between Ukraine and Italy,” Anadolu Agency reported.

Zelensky and Meloni discussed further support for Ukraine in the context of Italy’s G7 Presidency.

“I am grateful to Italy for its support of Ukraine and our defense capabilities, as well as recovery efforts and approval of military aid until the end of 2024,” he added.

Zelensky said he signed a security cooperation agreement with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which allocates more than $2.2 billion in macro-financial and defense assistance in 2024.

He also had a meeting with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“We must be no less active in Ukraine's European integration than we were last year. Together, we must address each of the existing disagreements in Europe – and we must together defend our Europe from all forms of Russian aggression against Europe. Our Europe is and will remain among the global leaders,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Russia launched its "special military operation" on Ukraine exactly two years ago on Feb. 24, 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
Yemen Targets American Oil Tanker in Gulf of Aden
25 February 2024
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
Palestinian Infant Dies of Hunger amid Israeli War on Gaza
25 February 2024
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
Ukraine Signs Security Cooperation Agreements with Italy, Canada
25 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
Ayatollah Khamenei: West Turning Blind Eye to 30,000 Palestinians Killed by Israelis
24 February 2024
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
NATO Should Stop Saber-rattling, Promote Global Peace: China UN Envoy
24 February 2024
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
South Africa Urges Countries to Testify at ICJ against Israel
24 February 2024
Brazil
Brazil's President Reiterates Condemnation of Israeli Genocide in Gaza
24 February 2024
Russian Envoy Censures West
Russian Envoy Censures West's Double Standards Toward Gaza
24 February 2024
Iran Can But Won
Iran Can But Won't Sell Arms amid Ukraine War: UN Mission
24 February 2024
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
Syria Advocates Immediate Prosecution of Israeli Officials for Crimes
24 February 2024
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
China: US Sanctions against Chinese Companies Seen as Economic Coercion
24 February 2024
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel
US Report Raises Doubts About Israel's UNRWA Accusations
23 February 2024